24 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
type here...

ICMR Study Has Shown Rise In Antibodies Post Covaxin Booster Dose: Mos Health Tells RS

National
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img

NEW DELHI, March 29 (PTI): An ICMR study to examine the effect of Covaxin’s booster dose has shown an increase in the levels of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

International data available on booster doses of AstraZeneca and Covishield suggests a three- to four-fold increase in antibody levels after their administration, Pawar said in a written reply.

“A study has been conducted by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to examine the effect of booster dose of Covaxin which shows increase in the levels of neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 after the booster dose,” Pawar stated.

As per the recommendation of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI), precaution dose is administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers, and people aged 60 years and above since January 10, 2022, she said.

As on March 24, 2022, 2.21 crore precaution doses against Covid-19 have been administered.

 

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -spot_img
Related news
- Advertisement -spot_img

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -spot_img
MORE STORIES

50 % Crew Members To Be Subjected To Random Pre-Flight Alcohol...

The Hills Times - 0