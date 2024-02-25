In a major boost, PM Modi to lay foundation for redevelopment of 23 stations under NF railway

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Feb 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 23 railway stations of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) on February 26. This initiative is part of the ‘Amrit Bharat Station’ scheme aimed at developing Indian Railway stations.

- Advertisement -

Among these 23 stations, the foundation stones for Agartala station in Tripura, Sairang station in Mizoram, and Rangpo station in Sikkim will be laid by the Prime Minister. The Agartala station is expected to undergo a significant transformation under the scheme with an estimated cost of Rs. 48 crores, while Sairang and Rangpo stations will be redeveloped at an estimated cost of Rs 40 crores and Rs 333 crores respectively.

The redevelopment of these stations will integrate modern passenger amenities with local architecture. This initiative is expected to create new opportunities, boost employment, stimulate business prospects, and enhance passenger convenience in the Northeast.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation for the redevelopment of 11 other stations in Assam and six road under bridges and two road over bridges under the NFR.

The station upgrades will include improved access, amenities for Divyangjans, waiting halls, toilets, lifts/escalators, free Wi-Fi, well-designed signages, pedestrian pathways, kiosks for local products, improved passenger information systems, executive lounges, spaces for business meetings, and landscaping.

- Advertisement -

The 23 NFR railway stations being inaugurated are among over 554 Railway Stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, which the Prime Minister will inaugurate via video conferencing.