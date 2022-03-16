24 C
India’s Missile System Very Reliable & Safe: Rajnath Singh In Parliament

National
Updated:
By The Hills Times
Asserting that India’s missile system is very reliable and the safety procedures are of the highest order, Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday described the recent accidental missile release as ‘regrettable’ and said a review of standard operations and maintenance was being conducted and any shortcoming if found, will be immediately rectified.

Making a statement in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha on the inadvertent release of a missile during an inspection on March 9, 2022, Singh said the government has taken serious note of the incident, and a formal high-level inquiry has been ordered which will determine the exact cause of the incident.

