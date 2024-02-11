Instagram to limit spread of unwanted political content for enhanced user experience

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Feb 11: Instagram has announced that it will no longer actively suggest political content from accounts that users are not following. This policy is also applied to Threads, an app associated with Instagram.

Instagram and Threads aim to offer a great user experience without imposing political content from unfollowed accounts. A new feature will be introduced, allowing users interested in political content to opt in.

This control will also be implemented on Facebook in the future. Instagram defines political content as topics related to laws, elections, and social issues. The revised policy will stop suggesting political content on Explore, Reels, In-Feed Recommendations, and Suggested Users.

Meta, Instagram’s parent company, has been reducing political content on its platforms, including Facebook. This decision is based on user feedback expressing a desire to see less political content.

Professional accounts on Instagram can review their Account Status setting to check if their posts meet the criteria for being recommended.

If a professional account’s posts are restricted from being recommended due to recent political content, the user can modify or delete recent posts to regain eligibility or request a review if they disagree with Instagram’s decision.