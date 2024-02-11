18 C
Guwahati
Sunday, February 11, 2024
type here...

Instagram to limit spread of unwanted political content for enhanced user experience

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Feb 11: Instagram has announced that it will no longer actively suggest political content from accounts that users are not following. This policy is also applied to Threads, an app associated with Instagram.

- Advertisement -

Instagram and Threads aim to offer a great user experience without imposing political content from unfollowed accounts. A new feature will be introduced, allowing users interested in political content to opt in.

This control will also be implemented on Facebook in the future. Instagram defines political content as topics related to laws, elections, and social issues. The revised policy will stop suggesting political content on Explore, Reels, In-Feed Recommendations, and Suggested Users.

Meta, Instagram’s parent company, has been reducing political content on its platforms, including Facebook. This decision is based on user feedback expressing a desire to see less political content.

Professional accounts on Instagram can review their Account Status setting to check if their posts meet the criteria for being recommended.

- Advertisement -

If a professional account’s posts are restricted from being recommended due to recent political content, the user can modify or delete recent posts to regain eligibility or request a review if they disagree with Instagram’s decision.

Shweta Tiwari’s Chic Style Diaries
Shweta Tiwari’s Chic Style Diaries
10 Fastest Animals In World
10 Fastest Animals In World
Health Benefits Of Having Pomegranate Daily
Health Benefits Of Having Pomegranate Daily
10 Largest Birds In The World
10 Largest Birds In The World
How To Maintain Oral Hygiene
How To Maintain Oral Hygiene
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Mizoram’s top student body cancels school construction plan after government intervention

The Hills Times - 0
Shweta Tiwari’s Chic Style Diaries 10 Fastest Animals In World Health Benefits Of Having Pomegranate Daily 10 Largest Birds In The World How To Maintain Oral Hygiene