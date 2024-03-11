Karnataka joins list of candidates acting strict against usage of artifical food colours

HT Digital,

Bengaluru, March 11: Karnataka’s Health Minister, Dinesh Gundu Rao, announced on Monday a ban on the use of artificial food colours, including Rhodamine-B, in cotton candy and gobi manchurian due to health risks.

- Advertisement -

Violation of the ban could result in up to seven years imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh.

The ban comes after tests found a significant number of these food items, particularly from hotels and roadside shops, were unsafe due to the use of these artificial colours.

Rao stated that the use of these colours, particularly Rhodamine, made food items appear more red but were detrimental to people’s health. Out of 171 gobi manchurian samples tested, 106 were unsafe.

In addition, 15 out of 25 cotton candy samples were also deemed unsafe. Rao later urged the public to prioritise health and hygiene and warned of the long-term health risks, including cancer, associated with consuming these artificially coloured snacks.