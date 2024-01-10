18 C
Kashmir valley struggles with dry spell amid harsh winters, faces 79 percent rain deficit

HT Digital,

Srinagar, Jan 10: The Kashmir Valley is currently experiencing a severe dry spell throughout the winter season, causing concern among both residents and tourists, according to ANI.

The reduction in snowfall and precipitation levels has led to worries about potential water shortages and the impact on the ecosystem and daily life. A bulletin from the JK Met Department on January 6 indicated a decrease in precipitation levels, with no significant weather activity predicted until January 14, except for a mostly gloomy day on January 9.

Throughout December, the Kashmir Valley saw a 79% deficit in rainfall and no snow. The meteorological department predicts that these dry weather conditions will continue until January 12.

Mukhtar Ahmad, Director of the Kashmir Meteorological Centre, explained that the whole of December and the first week of January have been dry, with no major precipitation expected in the near future. The weather is expected to remain dry until midday on January 16.

Unlike previous years, there has been no early snowfall this year. The El Nino effect has been persisting since November and is expected to continue into the next month. The lack of substantial rainfall has resulted in water shortages for agricultural activities and basic human needs, further complicating the situation for locals and tourists in the region.

