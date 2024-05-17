Lekha Jain Crowned Mrs India, 2024

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 16: In a dazzling spectacle orchestrated by Roli Tripathi, the spotlight shone brightly on Mrs. Lekha Jain from the picturesque locale of Diphu, nestled in the heart of Karbi Anglong, Assam. Amidst a sea of contenders, Mrs. Jain emerged as the epitome of grace and resilience, clinching the highly coveted title of Mrs. India 2024.

The crowning moment, graced by the esteemed presence of Dr. Aditi Govithikar, a luminary in the realm of wellness, added an extra layer of prestige to Mrs. Jain’s achievement. Dr. Govithikar, renowned for her expertise and discerning eye, bestowed the crown upon Mrs. Jain, acknowledging her outstanding dedication to fitness, health, and overall well-being.

Mrs. Jain’s journey to the pinnacle of success serves as a beacon of inspiration to women everywhere, proving that with determination and perseverance, any dream is attainable. Through her platform, Indie Royal Ms and Mrs. India 2024, Mrs. Jain pledges to champion the cause of women’s empowerment, urging individuals to prioritize their health and embrace a fit and fabulous lifestyle.

As the nation celebrates Mrs. Lekha Jain’s triumph, her victory resonates not only as a personal achievement but also as a testament to the indomitable spirit of women across the country.