Manipur recorded 77 pc of NE violence in 2023: Centre

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
NEW DELHI, Dec 31: Manipur, which has been witnessing prolonged ethnic violence between majority Meitei and tribal Kuki communities, accounted for about 77 per cent of the total violence in the entire Northeastern region in 2023, according to the latest annual report of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

In 2023, Manipur witnessed an increase in violent incidents owing to the prevailing ethnic strife and the resultant increase in the casualties of civilians and security forces personnel as compared to 2022.

The state accounted for about 77 per cent of the total violent incidents in the Northeastern region in 2023, according to the MHA annual report.

Among the total 243 violent incidents occurred in the Northeast, 187 took place in Manipur.

The counter-insurgency operations in Manipur resulted in the killing of 33 insurgents and the arrest of 184 insurgents besides recovery of 49 weapons. Further, 80 cadres of insurgent outfits surrendered with 31 arms.

Large-scale ethnic violence erupted between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur on May 3, 2023. The violence resulted in numerous casualties, injuries, and incidents of arson.

Though the issue of violence primarily relates to a maintenance of public order, which is a state subject, the central government has been consistently extending its support, as required by the state government.

The annual report said the central government took a series of immediate and sustained actions to handle the situation. Immediate action was initiated by engaging with top officials of Manipur, progressively deploying additional companies of Central Armed Police Forces, Army and Assam Rifles columns, deploying helicopters and drones, and implementing a unified command system.

During the visit of Union home minister Amit Shah from May 29 to June 1, 2023, he held more than 15 meetings with government officers, officers of security forces, political leaders and more than 100 members of civil society organisations.

Further, as per the directions of the home minister, minister of state for home Nityanand Rai monitored the situation by staying in Manipur from May 25 to June 17, 2023.

Intermittent violence continues to rock Manipur, where the first bout of ethnic violence between the majority Meiteis and tribal Kukis witnessed in May 2023. So far, over 250 lost their lives in the violence in the state, officials said. (PTI)

