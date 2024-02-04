Massive protests across Ladakh as demand for statehood rises

HT Digital,

Ladakh, Feb 4: Ladakh experienced a complete shutdown on Sunday, with thousands of residents participating in marches to demand statehood and constitutional protections under the Sixth Schedule for the Union Territory.

The Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) jointly organized these protests. Despite the freezing temperatures, both men and women marched through Leh’s main city. Since Ladakh’s conversion into a Union Territory, the LAB and KDA have been advocating for statehood and Sixth Schedule status.

In August 2021, they joined forces to intensify their demands. Protesters demanded statehood for Ladakh, enforcement of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, and creation of separate parliamentary seats for Leh and Kargil districts.

Ladakh became a separate Union Territory after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the former state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories in August 2019. Within two years, Leh and Kargil residents found themselves politically marginalized and have united against the central government.