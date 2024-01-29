HT Digital,

New Delhi, Jan 29: The Indian Central Government extended the prohibition on the terrorist group ‘Students Islamic Movement of India’ (SIMI) for an additional five years, according to an official statement released on Monday.

Under Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) 1967, SIMI has been labeled an ‘Unlawful Association’ for another five years. The group was initially banned in 2001 under the Atal Bihar Vajpayee administration, and the ban has been renewed every five years since.

The most recent ban was enforced through Gazette Notification Number S.O. 564(E) on January 31, 2029.

The official statement highlighted that SIMI continues to incite terrorism, disrupt peace, and disturb communal harmony in India, endangering the country’s sovereignty, security, and integrity.

Numerous criminal cases have been filed against SIMI and its members under various sections of law, including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.