16 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
type here...

Ministry of Home Affairs extends ban to Students Islamic Movement of India for another 5 years

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Jan 29: The Indian Central Government extended the prohibition on the terrorist group ‘Students Islamic Movement of India’ (SIMI) for an additional five years, according to an official statement released on Monday.

- Advertisement -

Under Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) 1967, SIMI has been labeled an ‘Unlawful Association’ for another five years. The group was initially banned in 2001 under the Atal Bihar Vajpayee administration, and the ban has been renewed every five years since.

The most recent ban was enforced through Gazette Notification Number S.O. 564(E) on January 31, 2029.

The official statement highlighted that SIMI continues to incite terrorism, disrupt peace, and disturb communal harmony in India, endangering the country’s sovereignty, security, and integrity.

Numerous criminal cases have been filed against SIMI and its members under various sections of law, including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

7 Fruits Rich In Iron
7 Fruits Rich In Iron
Animals Whose Behaviour Is Very Similar To Humans
Animals Whose Behaviour Is Very Similar To Humans
6 Health Benefits Of Besan Roti
6 Health Benefits Of Besan Roti
“A Historic Dawn – January 26, 1950”
“A Historic Dawn – January 26, 1950”
Travel To These Buddhist Monasteries In India
Travel To These Buddhist Monasteries In India
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

SC issues notice on plea for SIT probe into alleged irregular...

The Hills Times - 0
7 Fruits Rich In Iron Animals Whose Behaviour Is Very Similar To Humans 6 Health Benefits Of Besan Roti “A Historic Dawn – January 26, 1950” Travel To These Buddhist Monasteries In India