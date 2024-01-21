14 C
Guwahati
Monday, January 22, 2024
Miscreants throw stones at Lord Ram ‘shobha yatra’ in Gujarat, cops fire teargas shells

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Ahmedabad, Jan 21: The Gujarat Police resorted to teargas on Sunday to disperse a crowd that was throwing stones at a ‘sobha yatra’ (procession) of Lord Ram in Mehsana district, as per official reports.

The incident occurred in Kheralu town, a day before the grand ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Inspector General of Police Virendrasingh Yadav confirmed that three teargas shells were used to manage the situation.

Following a thorough search of the location, fifteen individuals were apprehended. The police personnel present at the procession acted swiftly to prevent further incidents and successfully stabilized the situation, the IG informed.

He also mentioned that there were no severe injuries reported from the stone-pelting incident. Currently, the area is peaceful with an increased police presence for patrolling.

