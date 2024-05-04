Money laundering case against YouTuber Elvish Yadav

HT Digital,

Mumbai, May 4: Amidst rising apprehensions about the side effects of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield in India, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has insisted that the vaccine has no adverse effects.

Speaking during a poll campaign for the third phase of the Lok Sabha Polls, Sarma shared his personal experience with Covishield, asserting that he is healthy and well after taking it. He attributed the fears to a misunderstanding of English language terminology.

Sarma, who has received four doses including a booster recently, criticized the CPM and Leftists for spreading fear due to a misunderstanding of English terminology. This statement follows a class action suit against AstraZeneca, as reported by The Telegraph, UK, where the company acknowledged the rare side effect of Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS), characterized by blood clots and low platelet levels.