Murder of Democracy: SC pulls up presiding officer of Chandigarh mayoral polls over election debacle

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Feb 5: The Supreme Court of India on Monday criticised Anil Masih, the Presiding Officer of the Chandigarh Mayor elections, for defacing the ballot papers. The court also postponed the Chandigarh civic body’s inaugural meeting, initially set for February 7, indefinitely.

- Advertisement -

The bench, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, was considering a plea by AAP councillor Kuldeep Kumar, who contested a Punjab and Haryana High Court decision that denied any temporary relief to their request for new elections under a retired judge’s supervision.

The AAP-Congress alliance accused Presiding Officer Anil Masih of altering ballot papers to favour the BJP in the mayoral elections. CJI Chandrachud, during the proceedings, expressed his dismay at the Presiding Officer’s actions, saying, ‘This is a mockery of democracy and murdering democracy.

We are appalled.’ He also questioned the behaviour of the Returning Officer and emphasised the importance of the election process’s purity. The Supreme Court ordered the complete record of the mayoral elections to be preserved with the Punjab and Haryana High Court Registrar General.