NDA will have a clear victory this Lok Sabha polls, predicts strategist Prashant Kishor

HT Digital,

Patna, Jan 29: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s return to the NDA has led to a strong reaction from political strategist Prashant Kishor.

- Advertisement -

Kishor predicted a clean sweep for the BJP-led alliance in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He criticised Kumar for leaving the Mahagathbandhan, consisting of RJD and Congress, and alleged that he was in the last phase of his political career.

Kishor further claimed that Kumar’s party, JD(U), would not secure more than 20 seats in the 2025 assembly elections.

He went on to label Kumar as cunning and the BJP as a party of flip-flops. He also suggested that the political crisis in Bihar was a deliberate attempt by the BJP to weaken the opposition.

Kishor concluded by stating that if the BJP had contested the elections alone, it would have been in a stronger position to win.