NER NCC ADG visits Sainik School Punglwa in Nagaland

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 24: Maj Gen Gagan Deep, additional director general (ADG) of National Cadets Corps (NCC) Northeast region (NER) visited Sainik School Punglwa, Nagaland, on Feb 24 accompanied by Brig Dipankar Saha, group commander, NCC Group HQs, Kohima. ADG received a Guard of Honour by the cadets of the independent NCC Company showcasing discipline and respect towards the visiting dignitary.

As a mark of reverence, the general officer laid a wreath at the Amar Jawan Memorial, in rememberence of the sacrifices of our brave soldiers. ADG was oriented about the school and its infrastructure highlighting its commitment to shaping well-rounded individuals and was briefed about the NCC activities and training programmes. ADG reviewed NCC classroom training at the school campus.

While addressing the cadets, ADG, who is also an alumnus of Sainik School Kunjpura, encouraged the cadets to consider a career in the Indian Armed Forces. The officer in his address dwelt on the theme of NCC: ‘Unity and Discipline’, and the need of the two to be successful in life. He also stressed that hard work is the only way to success. After the address an interaction of the cadets with the general officer was organised at the Cadets’ Mess.

The General’s visit served as a source of inspiration for the cadets, instilling in them a sense of pride and duty towards the nation. His words will undoubtedly resonate in the hearts of the young minds, guiding them towards a path of honour and excellence.