23.8 C
Guwahati
Thursday, May 15, 2025
type here...

Pakistan hands over BSF jawan to India after 21 days

NationalInternational
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

AMRITSAR, May 14: India and Pakistan on Wednesday handed each other’s border-guarding personnel captured by the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Pakistan Rangers respectively at the International Borders (IB) between the two countries, officials said.

BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw was handed over to India, 21 days after he was apprehended by the Rangers from along the International Border in Punjab.

- Advertisement -

Shaw was apprehended by the Pakistan Rangers a day after the Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 26 people were killed.

Related Posts:

The officials said a Pakistan Ranger apprehended by the BSF from the Rajasthan border on May 3 was also handed back to the neighbouring country.

Constable Shaw was handed over to the BSF by the Pakistan Rangers at 10.30 am at the joint check post (JCP) Attari in Amritsar district opposite Pakistan’s Wagah, a BSF spokesperson said.

A picture of the jawan released by the force showed a bearded Shaw with ruffled hair and wearing a dark green round-neck T-shirt.

- Advertisement -

“Today at 1030 hours Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw has been taken back from Pakistan by the BSF at the Attari-Wagah border,” the spokesperson said.

Shaw had “inadvertently” crossed over to the Pakistan territory while on operational duty in the Ferozepur sector on April 23 around 11.50 am and detained by the Pak Rangers, he said.

The officials told PTI that the jawan will undergo a full body check-up and medical test followed by a counselling and ‘debriefing’ session where he will be asked “relevant questions” by the BSF officials about his 21-day detention by the Rangers.

The jawan, belonging to the 24th BSF battalion, will not be drafted in active duty and will also be part of an official inquiry instituted by the Punjab frontier of the BSF to look into the sequence of his apprehension by the Rangers and find lapses, if any, they said.

- Advertisement -

The spokesperson said the handover of the jawan at the border “was conducted peacefully and in accordance with established protocols”.

“With the consistent efforts of the BSF through regular flag meetings with the Pakistan Rangers and through other communication channels, the repatriation of BSF constable has become possible,” he said.

The jawan was part of the ‘Kisan Guard’ that was deployed for the protection of Indian farmers, who till their land ahead of the fence. The trooper apparently “miscalculated” the alignment of the IB and stepped to rest under a nearby tree from where he was apprehended by the Rangers, the officials had said.

Shaw hails from Rishra in Hooghly district of West Bengal and his wife has been speaking to BSF officers and the press seeking the whereabouts of her husband and his early release in the wake of the military offensive between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor. (PTI)

10 Cool Summer Getaways in Northeast India You Can’t Miss
10 Cool Summer Getaways in Northeast India You Can’t Miss
Discover 6 Offbeat Hill Stations in South India to Explore This May–June
Discover 6 Offbeat Hill Stations in South India to Explore This May–June
Top 6 Mango Markets in India
Top 6 Mango Markets in India
6 Must-Have Ingredients for Authentic South Indian Cooking
6 Must-Have Ingredients for Authentic South Indian Cooking
Charming Hill Escapes in South India for a Cool May Getaway
Charming Hill Escapes in South India for a Cool May Getaway

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Diplomatic, economic punitive measures against Pakistan to continue: India

The Hills Times -
10 Cool Summer Getaways in Northeast India You Can’t Miss Discover 6 Offbeat Hill Stations in South India to Explore This May–June Top 6 Mango Markets in India 6 Must-Have Ingredients for Authentic South Indian Cooking Charming Hill Escapes in South India for a Cool May Getaway