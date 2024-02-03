PM Modi arrives in Guwahati, accorded warm welcome

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Feb 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Guwahati on a two-day official visit during which he will launch several developmental projects across the state.

Projects worth Rs 11,000 crore will be launched here on Sunday, in a major push to infrastructure in the state, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a press statement here, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Prime Minister will land at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport at 7.30 pm on Saturday.”

“He will stay at the guest house. He has no government programme on Saturday night, but he will meet the core committee of the BJP’s state wing”.

The Prime Minister is scheduled for what may be his final official visit to the state before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He will address a public gathering at Khanapara. During this event, he will inaugurate the commencement of eight esteemed projects and introduce two new initiatives for the public.

