20 C
Guwahati
Sunday, March 10, 2024
type here...

PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8500 crore worth projects in Tripura

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Agartala, March 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects worth over Rs. 8500 crore in Tripura virtually. This was announced by Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

Dr. Saha highlighted the development strides made by Tripura under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, aligning with the nationwide developmental vision, ‘Viksit Bharat.’

He also expressed gratitude towards PM Modi’s commitment to the Northeast’s development, and highlighted the upcoming operationalization of the Indo-Bangla Maitri Setu.

Dr. Saha emphasized the transformational impact of various projects inaugurated by PM Modi, including infrastructure development, educational institutions, and healthcare facilities across Tripura.

Notable among the projects inaugurated are the Integrated Check Post in Sabroom, tap connections for 1.46 lakh people, and the Eklavya Model Residential School.

- Advertisement -

Several road rehabilitation and improvement projects were also unveiled, along with initiatives in healthcare, education, and renewable energy. The event was attended by Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, and other senior officials.

10 Tourist Places To Visit In South India
10 Tourist Places To Visit In South India
7 Health Benefits Of Carrot Juice
7 Health Benefits Of Carrot Juice
Bollywood Actresses Who Turned Politicians
Bollywood Actresses Who Turned Politicians
South Indian Places That Are Just Perfect In March
South Indian Places That Are Just Perfect In March
8 Most Mysterious Shiva Temples Across India
8 Most Mysterious Shiva Temples Across India
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

PM Modi’s visit turns Kaziranga to tourism hotspot

The Hills Times - 0
10 Tourist Places To Visit In South India 7 Health Benefits Of Carrot Juice Bollywood Actresses Who Turned Politicians South Indian Places That Are Just Perfect In March 8 Most Mysterious Shiva Temples Across India