PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8500 crore worth projects in Tripura

HT Digital,

Agartala, March 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects worth over Rs. 8500 crore in Tripura virtually. This was announced by Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

Dr. Saha highlighted the development strides made by Tripura under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, aligning with the nationwide developmental vision, ‘Viksit Bharat.’

He also expressed gratitude towards PM Modi’s commitment to the Northeast’s development, and highlighted the upcoming operationalization of the Indo-Bangla Maitri Setu.

Dr. Saha emphasized the transformational impact of various projects inaugurated by PM Modi, including infrastructure development, educational institutions, and healthcare facilities across Tripura.

Notable among the projects inaugurated are the Integrated Check Post in Sabroom, tap connections for 1.46 lakh people, and the Eklavya Model Residential School.

- Advertisement -

Several road rehabilitation and improvement projects were also unveiled, along with initiatives in healthcare, education, and renewable energy. The event was attended by Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, and other senior officials.