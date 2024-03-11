PM Modi lays foundation stone of 112 NH projects across the country

HT Digital,

New Delhi, March 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 112 National Highway projects across India, valued at approximately Rs. One lakh crore, in Gurugram, Haryana.

He highlighted the shift from conducting events in Delhi to other parts of the country. PM Modi expressed satisfaction over the Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway, predicting a transformational impact on travel between Delhi and Haryana. He emphasized the speed of project implementation, noting that projects worth over Rs 10 lakh crore have been initiated or completed within the first three months of 2024.

Today’s projects span across the country, from Karnataka, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh in the South to Uttar Pradesh and Haryana in the North, Bengal and Bihar in the East, and Maharashtra, Punjab, and Rajasthan in the West.

The Prime Minister highlighted the strategic importance of the Dwarka Expressway, which connects to the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. He praised the Haryana government’s efforts in infrastructure development, particularly Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

PM Modi reiterated his government’s vision for infrastructure development in the Delhi-NCR region, emphasizing the timely completion of major projects. He also linked infrastructure development to poverty alleviation, noting how improved roads and digital connectivity are creating new opportunities in rural India.

The Prime Minister concluded by highlighting the government’s commitment to accelerating infrastructure development across India, creating numerous employment opportunities, particularly for the youth.