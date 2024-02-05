PM Modi predicts clean sweep in 2024 Lok Sabha Polls, to cross 400 votes

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Feb 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the Lok Sabha, stated that the third term of his government is imminent and projected a victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) with more than 400 seats.

He cited the construction of the Ram Temple, the abolition of Article 370, and the enactment of the Nari Shakti Adhiniyam as achievements of his tenure.

The Prime Minister also highlighted that 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty in the past decade, and various welfare schemes have benefitted the poor.

He criticised the Congress party for its repeated failures and predicted its continued role as the opposition. He also accused the party of being trapped within a family and not allowing talented members to rise.