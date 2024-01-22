PM Modi Radiates Cultural Elegance in Cream Ensemble at Lord Ram Lalla’s Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

NEW DELHI, Jan 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, known for his thoughtful sartorial choices, made a significant appearance on Monday at the pran pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla in the grand Ram Mandir. As the nation eagerly awaited the auspicious event, PM Modi stepped into the limelight donning a meticulously chosen traditional ensemble – a cream-colored kurta-pajama, complemented by a jacket and a stole.

The Prime Minister’s attire reflected a blend of cultural elegance, resonating with the significance of the occasion. With the nation’s attention focused on the Ram Mandir, PM Modi’s choice of clothing seemed to be a conscious representation of reverence for the ceremony.

PM Modi walked into the temple arena with purpose, climbing the stairs to reach the garbha griha where the pran-pratistha ceremony was set to take place. Notably, for the past 11 days, the Prime Minister observed a fast, limiting his diet to fruits and coconut water. Additionally, he chose to sleep on the floor, fully immersing himself in the spiritual preparations for the pran pratistha rituals.

As the sacred rituals unfolded, PM Modi held a lotus in his hand, symbolizing purity and divine presence. The pran pratistha, a crucial aspect of the consecration ceremony, was timed to take place at 12:30 pm, aligning with the sacred Abhijeet muhurat of the day.

PM Modi, serving as the chief yajman of the ceremony, demonstrated his commitment to the religious significance of the event. His 11-day fast and subsequent religious sojourn in South India states underscored the Prime Minister’s dedication to the spiritual aspects of the pran pratistha, adding a personal touch to the historic occasion at the Ram Mandir.