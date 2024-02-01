18 C
Thursday, February 1, 2024
PM Modi to address India's largest mobility expo on Feb 2

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Feb 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Friday, February 2.

This event, the largest of its kind, will highlight India’s capabilities in the mobility and automotive sectors.

The Expo will feature displays, meetings, conferences, state sessions, a road safety pavilion, and public attractions such as go-karting. Over 800 exhibitors from more than 50 countries will showcase advanced technologies, sustainable solutions, and mobility innovations.

The event will host over 28 car makers and 600 auto parts manufacturers, with 1,000 brands from 13 international markets presenting their products, technologies, and services.

Special sessions will be held for individual states to highlight their regional efforts and projects, promoting cooperation at national and regional levels and advocating for comprehensive mobility solutions.

