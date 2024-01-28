13.6 C
Political strategist Prashat Kishor predicts JD(U)-BJP alliance won’t last long after Nitish Kumar rejoins BJP

HT Digital,

Patna, Jan 28: Political strategist Prashant Kishor predicted on Sunday that the Janata Dal (United)-BJP alliance in Bihar will not endure. His statement followed Nitish Kumar’s resignation as Bihar Chief Minister and his subsequent alliance with the BJP-led NDA to establish a new government.

Kishor expressed doubt that the new alliance will survive until the 2025 Bihar assembly elections, implying a possible lifespan of a year or less for the JD(U)-BJP government. Kishor also suggested that the current formation, with Nitish Kumar as the NDA figurehead backed by the BJP, will not persist through the Bihar assembly elections.

He further indicated that the political shift will occur within six months of the Lok Sabha elections. Nitish Kumar was inaugurated as Bihar’s Chief Minister for an unprecedented ninth term.

The oath-taking ceremony, which occurred at 5 pm on Sunday, also saw the swearing-in of two Deputy Chief Ministers, Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha, along with six other cabinet ministers.

