20 C
Guwahati
Monday, March 4, 2024
type here...

Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi for India’s rising unemployment rate

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

New Delhi, March 3: Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi, alleged on Sunday that India’s unemployment rate is twice that of Pakistan. The claim was made during the Bharat Jodo  Nyay Yatra in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

- Advertisement -

Gandhi, comparing the statistics, stated, ‘India’s unemployment is 23%, while Pakistan’s is 12%.’ He further added that the number of unemployed youth in India surpasses that in Bangladesh and Bhutan.

According to him, India is witnessing its highest unemployment rate in the last 40 years. Gandhi attributed this to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies, accusing him of destroying small businesses through demonetisation and the implementation of GST. He claimed these measures have led to a ‘terrifying’ spread of unemployment.

The Congress yatra briefly stopped in Gwalior before taking a day’s pause, enabling Rahul Gandhi to attend the INDIA bloc’s rally in Patna, Bihar’s capital. In Gwalior, Gandhi spoke to Agniveers and ex-servicemen, focusing on economic disparities, social inequity, and the mistreatment of farmers and young people.

He further emphasized that the ‘Nyay’ was added to the yatra’s name due to the ongoing injustice against these groups and the spreading ‘hatred’ across the country.

8 Animals Found In Nepal
8 Animals Found In Nepal
Rashami Desai’s Top Stylish Looks
Rashami Desai’s Top Stylish Looks
7 Lesser Known South Indian Snacks
7 Lesser Known South Indian Snacks
6 Top Career Options After GATE
6 Top Career Options After GATE
10 Animals That Live Longer Than Humans
10 Animals That Live Longer Than Humans
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Shardul Thakur-Led Mumbai’s Rearguard Puts Tamil Nadu On Mat In Ranji...

The Hills Times - 0
8 Animals Found In Nepal Rashami Desai’s Top Stylish Looks 7 Lesser Known South Indian Snacks 6 Top Career Options After GATE 10 Animals That Live Longer Than Humans