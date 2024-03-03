Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi for India’s rising unemployment rate

HT Digital,

New Delhi, March 3: Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi, alleged on Sunday that India’s unemployment rate is twice that of Pakistan. The claim was made during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

Gandhi, comparing the statistics, stated, ‘India’s unemployment is 23%, while Pakistan’s is 12%.’ He further added that the number of unemployed youth in India surpasses that in Bangladesh and Bhutan.

According to him, India is witnessing its highest unemployment rate in the last 40 years. Gandhi attributed this to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies, accusing him of destroying small businesses through demonetisation and the implementation of GST. He claimed these measures have led to a ‘terrifying’ spread of unemployment.

The Congress yatra briefly stopped in Gwalior before taking a day’s pause, enabling Rahul Gandhi to attend the INDIA bloc’s rally in Patna, Bihar’s capital. In Gwalior, Gandhi spoke to Agniveers and ex-servicemen, focusing on economic disparities, social inequity, and the mistreatment of farmers and young people.

He further emphasized that the ‘Nyay’ was added to the yatra’s name due to the ongoing injustice against these groups and the spreading ‘hatred’ across the country.