Sunday, February 25, 2024
Rahul Gandhi promises MSP to farmers if voted to power

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Feb 25: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has assured farmers that if the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc wins the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, it will rapidly enact laws on the Minimum Support Price (MSP), taking no more than a minute.

On Sunday, Rahul Gandhi resumed the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Agra, joined by Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda has called for peace amid stalled negotiations between the central government and the protesting farmers seeking a legal guarantee on MSP.

Despite the farmers rejecting the government’s offer after the fourth round of discussions, the government is ready for a fifth round of talks. Rahul Gandhi explained that ‘Nyay’ was added to the Yatra in response to the prevalent injustice in society.

Akhilesh Yadav, during the Nyay Yatra, stressed the importance of protecting democracy and the Constitution. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed concerns about issues such as youth unemployment, farmer protests, and national inflation under the BJP’s ten-year rule.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined in Aligarh on Sunday morning, entered Uttar Pradesh through Chandauli district last week.

