Friday, January 26, 2024
Rahul Gandhi’s note for northeast: ‘You will always have a soldier in Delhi’

New Delhi, Jan 26: Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi, has expressed gratitude towards the people of Northeast for their support during the second phase of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Despite facing opposition from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other political figures, and an FIR for allegedly inciting violence in Guwahati, Gandhi remained steadfast.

He took to platform X to voice his appreciation, assuring his ‘family in the Northeast’ that they always have ‘a soldier in New Delhi’ fighting for their rights and freedom in the quest for Nyay.

He further thanked them for their ‘love and kindness’ shown during the Yatra, along with sharing a related video.

