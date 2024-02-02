Rajasthan Congress terms Budget as disappointing, state BJP leaders hail FM

JAIPUR, Feb 1: The Congress on Thursday termed the Union Budget as disappointing, saying there was no new announcement for Rajasthan. The BJP, on the other hand, said every section of the society has been appropriately focused in the interim Budget.

Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra said Rajasthan gave 25 MPs twice to the BJP government at the Centre, yet Rajasthan did not get any big announcement in this Budget presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

He said the Centre has yet not reviewed prices of petrol and diesel. The government does not have the objective to reduce inflation, provide employment to the unemployed, and provide electricity, water, roads and a better medical system.

Dostara said the BJP knows how to pitch one against the other in the name of religion. They know how to threaten and harass the opposition leaders with the help of Enforcement Directorate, he added.

On the other hand, the BJP leaders hailed the Budget. BJP state president C P Joshi described the interim Budget as comprehensive. It is meant for the upliftment of all sections of the society, including farmers, youth, and women and poor, he added.

Joshi said the Modi government at the Centre is moving forward on the path of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. The Budget presents a detailed roadmap towards the goal of a developed India by 2047. The needs and aspirations of poor, women and young farmers are our top priority.

He said efforts are being made to bring change in the lives of the common people and work has also been done to empower the youth.

He said in the direction of women empowerment, a target has been set to create three crore ‘Lakhpati Didis’, bring a law for the reservation of women in Parliament and declare triple talaq illegal. The Modi government was successful in removing poverty of 25 crore people. It sent Rs 34 lakh crore to the accounts of Gareeb Kalyan Yojana and provided free food grains to 80 crore people.

Rajasthan’s School Education and Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar said the interim Budget of the Central Government is an all-inclusive and poor welfare Budget. It is a “guarantee” Budget of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, he added.

Dilawar said the goal of making India a developed country by 2047 is clearly visible in the Budget. A target has been set to build two crore new houses under PM Aawas Yojna in the next five years. With this, the dream of the poor people living in rural areas to build their own houses will come true. (PTI)