Ram Lalla’s face reveiled, idol complete with golden bow and arrow

HT Digital,

Ayodhya, Jan 19: The Lord Ram idol, placed at the Ayodhya Temple, was unveiled today, just days before the consecration ceremony on Monday. The idol depicts Lord Ram as a five-year-old child, standing and holding a golden bow and arrow.

The 51-inch statue of Ram Lalla, created by Mysuru-based artist Arun Yogiraj, is made of black stone. The unveiling of the idol occurred over two days, with pictures of the idol being placed inside the sanctum sanctorum released on Thursday, though it was covered by a cloth.

A picture released today showed the idol with only its eyes covered, and the full image was unveiled in the afternoon. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak confirmed all arrangements for the grand ceremony on January 22 are in place.

Dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar, are expected to attend the ceremony.

The rituals for the temple consecration began on January 12, with PM Modi set to perform the ‘Pran Pratistha’ puja on January 22. Government offices, boards and corporations in several states will observe a half day or a holiday on January 22.