Ruling alliance MLAs reach Jharkhand for floor test of new government tomorrow

HT Digital,

Ranchi, Feb 4: Several MLAs from the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance have returned to Ranchi from Hyderabad for the crucial floor test of Jharkhand’s new government.

Approximately 40 MLAs of the ruling JMM-led ‘Mahagathbandhan’ coalition, who were previously camping in Hyderabad, returned to the state for the important trust vote. They had been staying at a Telangana resort since Thursday due to concerns about potential poaching by the main Opposition BJP following the resignation and subsequent arrest of ex-Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The governing coalition holds 47 out of 81 seats in the legislature, with 41 being the minimum number required for a majority. At present, 43 MLAs are supporting Champai Soren. The BJP has 25 MLAs, the AJSU has three, the NCP and the Left party have one each, and there are three independent MLAs.

Hemant Soren, the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, resigned from his post on January 31 ahead of his expected arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case. Following this, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and MLAs supporting the Soren government swiftly elected senior cabinet minister Champai Soren as the leader of the legislative party, setting the stage for him to become the new Chief Minister of the state.