Santosh Kumar Yadav appointed NHAI chief, Subhasish Panda to be DDA’s Vice Chairman

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI): Senior bureaucrat Santosh Kumar Yadav was on Monday appointed as chairman of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), according to a Personnel ministry order.

Yadav, a 1995-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, is currently additional secretary in the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education.

He has been appointed as NHAI chairman, the order said.

Subhasish Panda, a 1997-batch IAS officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, has been appointed as Delhi Development Authority (DDA) vice chairman.

Ganji Kamala V Rao has been named Chief Executive Officer, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Rao, a 1990-batch IAS officer of the Kerala cadre, is currenty the managing director of the India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd.

Hitesh Kumar S Makwana has been named as Additional Secretary of Ministry of Home Affairs.

Rajneesh, a 1997-batch IAS officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, will be additional secretary and development commissioner of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, the order said.