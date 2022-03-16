24 C
Monday, March 28, 2022
SC To Hear Pleas Against Karnataka HC Verdict After Holi Vacation

By The Hills Times
New Delhi, March 16 (PTI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to list for hearing after Holi vacation the pleas challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict which dismissed the petitions seeking permission to wear hijab inside the classroom saying it is not part of the essential religious practice in Islamic faith.

A bench headed by chief justice N V Ramana took note of the submissions of senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, appearing for some students, that urgent hearing was needed keeping in mind the upcoming examinations.

