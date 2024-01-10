Senior Congress leaders decline invitation to attend Ram Mandir consecration

HT Digital,

Delhi, Jan 10: Senior Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, have declined the invitation to attend the consecration of Ram Lalla at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya scheduled for January 22.

The confirmation came from Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary for Communications, through a statement issued on Wednesday.

The statement pointed out that the consecration was clearly an RSS/BJP event and the leaders have declined the invitation while respecting the 2019 Supreme Court judgment and the sentiments of millions who revere Lord Ram.

The statement also criticised the RSS/BJP for using the temple for political gains.