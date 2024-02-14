18 C
Sixth summon issued by ED to Arvind Kejriwal in liquor policy case

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Feb 14: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a sixth summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in relation to the ongoing investigation into the liquor policy case. Kejriwal has been summoned to appear before the probe agency on February 19.

This follows his failure to appear for previous five summonses, which he deemed as unlawful and politically motivated. The ED is interested in Kejriwal’s testimony regarding the development of the policy, pre-finalization meetings, and allegations of corruption.

The excise policy in question aimed to boost the declining liquor business in Delhi by replacing the sales-volume-based system with a licensing fee for traders.

The policy also promised improved stores and purchasing experience, along with the introduction of discounts and offers on liquor purchases for the first time in the city.

