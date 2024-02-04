Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 23 Indian Fishermen, Seizes Boats for Alleged Border Violation

RAMANANTHPURAM: In a startling development, the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended 23 Indian fishermen and confiscated two powerboats on Sunday in the Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu.

The incident unfolded in the border area of the Kangesan Sea, located in the northern region of Sri Lanka, where the fishermen were captured during their fishing expedition.

The Sri Lankan Navy, while on patrol, asserted that the Indian fishermen were engaged in illegal fishing activities beyond the maritime border.

This allegation prompted the navy’s swift action, leading to the arrest of the fishermen and the seizure of their vessels.

“The arrested individuals will be transported to the Kankesanthurai navy camp, a prominent fishing division and resort hub situated in the Jaffna District of Sri Lanka, for further interrogation,” ETV quoted sources as saying.

The Sri Lankan Navy’s decision to detain the fishermen has sparked concerns among the local fishing community in Rameswaram. Fishermen from the Rameswaram area have reportedly appealed to the Sri Lankan Navy for the prompt release of their fellow fishermen.

As tensions rise over this incident, diplomatic channels are expected to be activated to address the matter and seek a resolution between the two neighboring countries. The Indian government is likely to engage with its Sri Lankan counterpart to ensure the fair treatment of the arrested fishermen and the return of their confiscated assets.

The situation remains fluid as authorities on both sides work towards a diplomatic solution to resolve the allegations and prevent further escalation of tensions in the region.