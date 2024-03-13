UGC reveals list of Universities failing to appoint ombudspersons despite reminders

HT Digital,

New Delhi, March 13: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has recently disclosed a list of universities that have failed to appoint ombudspersons despite multiple reminders.

The list includes approximately 159 state universities, around 67 private universities, and 2 deemed to be universities. The universities were officially informed about the need to appoint an ombudsperson on April 11, 2023.

The UGC notification stated that the universities were initially requested to appoint an ombudsperson within 30 days of the notification of the UGC (Redressal of Grievances of Students) Regulations, 2023.

This was followed by several reminders, with the last one dated December 5, 2023, urging the universities to comply by December 31, 2023.

The list includes various universities such as Andhra Pradesh Fisheries University, Jawaharlal Nehru Krishi Vishwavidyalaya, Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technology, Indira Gandhi Krishi Vishwavidyalaya, and Gujarat National Law University, among others.

Universities that have already appointed or plan to appoint an ombudsperson can share the necessary information via email, as provided by the UGC.