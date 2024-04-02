24 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, April 2, 2024
type here...

UP govt official looted on board Shatabdi Express in Delhi

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, April 1: An assistant prosecution officer from Uttar Pradesh was allegedly assaulted and looted on a Shatabdi Express while travelling to New Delhi, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place on March 28 around 10 pm when the Lucknow Jn. Swarn Shatabdi Express was about 50 to 100 metres ahead of the Shivaji Bridge Railway Station in New Delhi, according to the FIR.

- Advertisement -

“I was sitting inside my coach, C-4, on seat number 2 when a man entered the coach and tried to snatch my handbag,” Swati Mourya said in her complaint to police.

“When I resisted, he pushed and assaulted me due to which I sustained an injury on my left hand. He then snatched my bag and jumped out of the moving train. I can identify the person,” she added.

As per the FIR, Mourya lost Rs 15,000, and various ID cards – PAN, Aadhar, driving licence, and prosecution identity card issued by the Uttar Pradesh government, along with two ATM cards, a mobile phone, four diamond rings, two gold bangles and two wrist watches in the incident.

The police said the Government Railway Police, New Delhi received the complaint on the matter at 11.20 pm.

- Advertisement -

“We have registered an FIR under sections 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person) and 380 (Theft in dwelling house, etc.) of the IPC. The accused will be arrested soon,” a senior police officer said. (PTI)

 

 

 

- Advertisement -

 

Most Photogenic Places In North India
Most Photogenic Places In North India
Things To Do In Andaman Nicobar Islands
Things To Do In Andaman Nicobar Islands
10 Best Places To Visit In South Goa
10 Best Places To Visit In South Goa
10 Must-Visit Beaches in Kerala
10 Must-Visit Beaches in Kerala
12 Jyotirlingas in India You Should Visit Once in a Lifetime
12 Jyotirlingas in India You Should Visit Once in a Lifetime
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Flight delays: BCAS issues new guidelines, allows passenger exit through airport...

The Hills Times - 0
Most Photogenic Places In North India Things To Do In Andaman Nicobar Islands 10 Best Places To Visit In South Goa 10 Must-Visit Beaches in Kerala 12 Jyotirlingas in India You Should Visit Once in a Lifetime