Sunday, February 4, 2024
Uttarakhand cabinet approves Uniform Civil Code bill

HT Digital,

Dehradun, Feb 4: The Uttarakhand Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, approved the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill on February 5. This bill, set to standardize civil laws in the state, will be presented in the Uttarakhand Assembly on February 6.

The decision followed a comprehensive review by a committee of five, chaired by retired Supreme Court Judge Ranjana Prakash Desai. The bill includes uniform laws for marriage, divorce, land, property, and inheritance.

If passed, Uttarakhand will be the first post-Independence state in India to implement the UCC. The committee’s recommendations include a ban on polygamy and child marriage, establishing a common marriageable age for girls, and standardizing divorce procedures.

A four-day Uttarakhand Assembly session has been arranged from February 5 to 8 to consider and pass the UCC. Chief Minister Dhami highlighted the bill’s importance in promoting societal uniformity.

However, the decision has sparked controversy, with opposition from political parties and religious groups, including the Muslim Service Organisation. Chief Imam of Uttarakhand, Mufti Rais, criticized the government for not involving legal experts from all religions in the UCC’s creation. Concerns have also been raised about the exclusion of tribes from the code, and a perceived focus on Muslim personal law.

