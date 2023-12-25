𝗠𝗼𝗻, Nagaland m𝗮𝗿𝗸𝘀 f𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 i𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿-f𝗮𝗶𝘁𝗵 p𝗿𝗲-𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗺𝗮𝘀 c𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗯𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 24: Pre-Christmas was joyously celebrated at Shalom Cottage, Mon town recently fostering unity among the inter-faith community.

- Advertisement -

Participants included Christians, the Muslim community led by the Imam and Muslim Union president, the Hindu community led by the Pandit and Hindu Union president, and local elderly individuals.

Organised collaboratively by the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) Mon and Freelancer Mon, the event was hosted by Nyamto Wangsa, an IRCS and Freelancer member. Raju Magar, another member, presented a special number, while Ms. Phelem Naam Konyak (Tabitha Na-am Konyak), also a member, delivered a message on ‘Peaceful co-existence,’ drawing wisdom from the Bible, Quran, and Bhagavad Gita.

As a gesture of goodwill, IRCS gifted one blanket each to attendees aged 80 and above. The Imam and Pandit, each with a decade or more of service, praised the organizers for initiating this historic program in Mon, expressing their desire to continue the tradition in the future.

Ashim Wangsa led a prayer for the inter-faith community, concluding the program, which was followed by a light refreshment.

- Advertisement -