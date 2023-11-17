22 C
Guwahati
Friday, November 17, 2023
50 cartons of Arunachal wine seized during raid in Assam’s Sootea, 3 detained

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Sootea, Nov 17: A significant consignment of Arunachali wine was intercepted, and three individuals were apprehended on smuggling charges in Sootea, Assam on Friday.

According to preliminary reports, officials seized approximately 50 cartons of the wine, which was being transported illegally without the necessary paperwork. The three individuals associated with the consignment were arrested by the police under suspicion of smuggling.

The officials disclosed that the wine consignment was smuggled from Seijosa, Arunachal Pradesh. Additional details regarding the case are expected.

In a similar case in January, the Excise Department at Rangapara in Assam’s Sonitpur district confiscated large quantities of illegally imported wine from Arunachal Pradesh and detained one individual.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
