50 cartons of Arunachal wine seized during raid in Assam’s Sootea, 3 detained

HT Digital,

Sootea, Nov 17: A significant consignment of Arunachali wine was intercepted, and three individuals were apprehended on smuggling charges in Sootea, Assam on Friday.

According to preliminary reports, officials seized approximately 50 cartons of the wine, which was being transported illegally without the necessary paperwork. The three individuals associated with the consignment were arrested by the police under suspicion of smuggling.

The officials disclosed that the wine consignment was smuggled from Seijosa, Arunachal Pradesh. Additional details regarding the case are expected.

In a similar case in January, the Excise Department at Rangapara in Assam’s Sonitpur district confiscated large quantities of illegally imported wine from Arunachal Pradesh and detained one individual.