Army jawan hailing from Assam’s Baksa goes missing in Sikkim’s flash flood mayhem

HT Digital

Gangtok, Oct 6: An Indian army jawan from Assam’s Baksa district has gone missing following the flash flood in Sikkim’s Teesta river basin, according to official reports.

- Advertisement -

Mitul Kalita, a craftsman in the Indian Army’s technical department, was among the 22 troops who went missing during a flash flood in Sikkim on Wednesday.

Mitul works in Alipurduar and just travelled to Sikkim for official business. His family, who live in the district’s Anandabazar region, is attempting to contact him but has received no information about him.

According to defence sources, the family was notified that Kalita of 620 EME was missing, and search activities were underway to locate him and the others who had gone missing as a result of the flash flood.

The Indian Army’s search and rescue mission for the 22 missing soldiers continues.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, Trishakti Corps troops are providing medical assistance and phone service to villagers and tourists stuck in the North Sikkim towns of Chungthang, Lachung, and Lachen.

The Indian Army’s Trishakti Corps is conducting a search and rescue effort to find the 22 missing soldiers.

The search for the automobiles drowned in the slush at Burdang near Singtam continues. The hunt for the missing people is now concentrated in the areas downstream of the Teesta River.

One of the first 23 missing people was found alive on the evening of October 4th.

- Advertisement -

The relatives of the missing people have been contacted and informed about the circumstance.

Any remaining Indian Armed force staff posted in Sikkim and North Bengal are protected and they can’t contact their relatives because of disturbances of versatile correspondence.