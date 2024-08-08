Assam CM Warns of Potential Extremist Exploitation Amid Bangladesh Situation

HT Digital

August 8, Thursday: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has issued a warning about the potential for extremists in Northeast India to exploit the ongoing situation in Bangladesh. His remarks highlight concerns over how regional instability could be leveraged by extremist groups to advance their agendas.

Sarma’s caution comes in the wake of recent developments in Bangladesh, which have raised alarms about possible spillover effects into neighboring regions. The Chief Minister stressed the need for heightened vigilance and preparedness to counter any attempts by extremist factions to capitalize on the situation.

The state government is reportedly taking proactive measures to strengthen security and monitor activities that may pose a threat. This includes increased surveillance and coordination with national security agencies to prevent any escalation of extremist activities.

Sarma’s alert underscores the importance of maintaining robust security measures in the region to safeguard against potential threats and ensure the stability and safety of Assam and its neighboring areas.