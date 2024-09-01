27 C
Assam donates Rs 5 cr flood aid to Tripura; CM Saha expresses gratitude

The assistance comes in the form of a Rs 5 crore cheque handed over by Assam Minister for Employment, Entrepreneurship and Tourism Jayanta Mallabaruah, symbolizing the solidarity between the two neighboring states.

GUWAHATI, Sept 1: In a heartfelt message, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed his deep gratitude to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and to the people of Assam for the timely support during Tripura’s ongoing flood crisis, a press release informed on Sunday.

Saha on the micro-blogging site X wrote, “Deeply grateful to the people of #Assam and Hon’ble CM @himantabiswa Ji for extending a helping hand to Tripura in its time of need!”

Chief Minister Saha praised the generosity and compassion shown by Assam, emphasizing that this contribution will play a significant role in helping Tripura overcome the challenges posed by the devastating floods.

He also acknowledged the critical support extended by Assam during this difficult time, highlighting the strong bond between the two states.

“Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and compassion!
Your contribution will go a long way in helping us to overcome the challenges posed by the floods”, Saha added.

Meanwhile, the flood relief aid is expected to bolster Tripura’s efforts in managing the aftermath of the floods, which have affected numerous communities across the state.

CM Saha further highlighted the importance of regional cooperation and mutual assistance in times of crisis, reflecting the spirit of unity and empathy that defines the relationship between Assam and Tripura.

