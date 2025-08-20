Assam Rifles Seize Meth Worth ₹21 Crore at Mizoram-Myanmar Border

HT DIGITAL

AIZAWL, AUGUST 20: Personnel of Assam Rifles on Monday confiscated 6.86 kg of methamphetamine, worth 70,700 tablets, valued at approximately ₹21 crore, at a border checking point in Zokhawthar, the Mizoram–Myanmar border, officials said.

The operation was initiated based on specific intelligence reports, Assam Rifles stated in a press release issued on Tuesday.

No one has been arrested yet in relation to the seizure. The seized consignment was subsequently transferred to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Aizawl for further investigation on the same day.