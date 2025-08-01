31.8 C
Guwahati
Friday, August 1, 2025
type here...

Assam Rifles Seize Methamphetamine Worth Over ₹33 Crore in Mizoram

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT DIGTAL

AIZAWL, AUGUST 1: As part of a large-scale anti-narcotics operation, Assam Rifles seized over 11 kilograms of methamphetamine tablets on Thursday in the Zote region of Champhai district in Mizoram. Based on specific intelligence inputs, the paramilitary force was able to seize the illegal consignment that is valued at an estimated ₹33.33 crore in the international market.

After the surgery, the confiscated drugs were taken into the custody of Champhai Excise and Narcotics Department for investigation and legal action. The authorities are on a mission to try and track the origin and final destination of the contraband.

This is the second big seizure in the region in a week. On July 24, Assam Rifles seized a huge shipment of liquor along National Highway-37 in Awangkhul, Manipur. The operation resulted in 1,430 cases with more than 32,000 bottles and cans of liquor worth approximately ₹1 crore. Two people were apprehended and handed over to local police in connection with the case. The back-to-back seizures highlight the continuing problem of smuggling operations along the country’s northeastern border and the continuing alertness of security forces in thwarting illicit commerce.

