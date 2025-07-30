33.3 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, July 30, 2025
CM PS Tamang holds first meeting of ITS

Updated:
By The Hills Times
GANGTOK, July 29: The first official meeting of the Institute for Transforming Sikkim (ITS) was convened today at the Chief Minister’s official residence.

The Institute for Transforming Sikkim has been conceptualised to serve as a strategic think tank and catalyst for driving transformative development across sectors in the state.

“At the outset, I had the honour of welcoming the newly appointed Vice Chairman of ITS, CP Sharma, in the presence of esteemed dignitaries and officials associated with the Institute,” the chief minister said in a Facebook post.

He said that this inaugural meeting marked a significant step towards realising our collective vision of a progressive and self-reliant Sikkim.

The CM further said that deliberations during the meeting centred on defining the roadmap for the institute’s functioning, outlining immediate priorities, and fostering collaboration among key stakeholders to ensure effective implementation of innovative and sustainable solutions.

“I am confident that with a committed leadership team and a shared purpose, ITS will play a pivotal role in shaping policies and strategies that align with the aspirations of our people and the larger goal of holistic state development,” he said. (PTI)

