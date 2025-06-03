28.3 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Congress asks Centre to provide funds for northeastern states grappling with floods

NEW DELHI, June 2: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday attacked the Modi government over the flood situation in the northeastern states, and hoped Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open the floodgates of his PM CARES Fund, where he claimed crores lie without any audit.

Referring to Assam, he said PM Modi had promised in 2016 to make the state flood-free but it seems the BJP’s double engine governments have betrayed the state.

In a post on X, he noted that the northeast is reeling under devastating floods, landslides and heavy rains.

Assam, Arunachal, Manipur, Sikkim and Meghalaya are among the worst affected states, where many lives have been lost and lakhs of people have been affected, he observed.

Congress leaders and workers must do everything to provide assistance to the people, he said.

“In 2016, BJP had promised to make a ‘Flood-Free’ Assam. In 2022, Home Minister Amit Shah repeated this promise.

“Looking at the visuals from the so-called ‘SMART CITY’ Guwahati, one is reminded how Modi ji and his double engine governments have betrayed Assam,” Kharge said in his post.

“Diversion, Distraction and Digression from basic developmental issues to emotive and polarising subjects has been the hallmark of BJP’s politics,” the Congress chief said.

He said the Modi government must release more funds to all the states of northeast, especially Assam for flood preparedness.

“Perhaps Modi ji could open the floodgates of PM CARES Fund, crores of which lie, without a public audit,” Kharge said while taking a swipe at the PM.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said the news of loss of life due to heavy rains in the northeastern states, especially Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, is extremely sad.

“Due to this tragedy, the situation in Guwahati is extremely worrying – life has been completely disrupted. I appeal to the Central and State governments to speed up relief and rescue operations and provide immediate assistance to everyone in need,” he said.

Gandhi also urged all Congress leaders and workers to provide all possible assistance in relief work.

The flood situation in northeastern states of Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh is grim after heavy rainfall in several parts.

Ten people have died so far in floods in Assam and more than four lakh people remained affected in over 20 districts, with seven major rivers in spate.

The situation is likely to aggravate for people living in low-lying and river bank areas due to continued heavy rainfall in the state and neighbouring areas. (PTI)

