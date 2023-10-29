Draft Photo Electoral Roll 2024 shared with political parties in NGH

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 28: The Draft Photo Electoral Roll 2024, in adherence to the guidelines set by the

Election Commission of India, was presented and delivered to representatives from various National

and State recognized political parties. The handover took place in the conference chamber at the

Deputy Commissioner’s office, North Garo Hills, Resubelpara on Friday.

The Draft Photo Electoral Roll 2024 was formally delivered by Additional Deputy Commissioner

(Election) Kapil Koch, accompanied by AEROs Verdi Sangma and Liam TG Momin.

Addressing the assembled political representatives, ADC (Election) Kapil Koch shared statistical data

pertaining to the electors. The district comprises 1,37,057 electors across all four Assembly

Constituencies, namely 37 – Kharkutta (ST) AC, 38 – Mendipathar (ST) AC, 39 – Resubelpara (ST) AC,

and 40 – Bajengdoba (ST) AC.

Koch also announced the duration for filing claims and objections regarding any discrepancies in the

Electoral Roll or EPICs, spanning from October 27th to December 9th, 2023. Furthermore, the ADC

informed the audience about a special SVEEP program scheduled to raise voter awareness on the

significance of enrolling in the voters’ list and participating in the electoral process. This campaign

will take place in all the Polling Stations of the district on November 11th & 18th, 2023.