Four Smugglers Held With Drugs Worth ₹15 Crore in Manipur’s Churachandpur

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT DIGITAL

IMPHAL, AUGUST 27: Security personnel in Manipur’s Churachandpur district arrested four smugglers, one woman among them, and confiscated contraband drugs like “World is Yours” (WY) tablets—methamphetamine pills—and brown sugar, a derivative of heroin. The police announced the arrests on Wednesday and said that smuggling of drugs has picked up in the district over the last few days. Initial investigations indicate the seized drugs were smuggled into Manipur from Myanmar along the porous Indo-Myanmar border.

As part of a heightened crackdown, security personnel on Tuesday apprehended 49-year-old Manneihoi Baite from her home at S. Munnuam under Churachandpur Police Station. A total of 1,200 psychotropic WY tablets worth close to ₹10 lakh were seized from her possession. This was the third such confiscation in the border district in less than a week.

Earlier, on August 22, security personnel seized 20 soap cases packed with contraband brown sugar weighing approximately 236 grams (without packaging), along with ₹3.87 lakh cash, from a residence in Songsibok Thingkangphai village. The residence belonged to 52-year-old Chinsiathang, who is a resident of Tangpijol village under the Singngat Subdivision.

On 19th August, two smugglers namely Lungousiem of Songpi Kholui village and Ngamminlal of Songpi village were apprehended near Pioneer Camp along NH-102B under Singngat Police Station. 111 soap cases of brown sugar weighing approximately 1.3 kg, a Yamaha MT-15 two-wheeler, and a Mahindra Bolero SUV were seized from their possession.

As per official calculations, the market worth of the confiscated drugs and materials is nearly ₹15 crore in the global illegal drug market.

