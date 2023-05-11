Indian Army, Assam rifles re-engineers security in Manipur

HT Bureau

KOHIMA, May 10: Indian Army along with Assam Rifles have significantly re-engineered the security architecture and numerous resources have been infused in Manipur, especially at the backdrop of the prevailing security situation in which normalcy has now commenced to show visible manifestation & people are now returning and reunification of stranded people with their loved ones has commenced. In particular, Indian Army is leaving no stone unturned to undertake surveillance of areas not only in the hinterland but also along the Indo-Myanmar Border. Round-the-clock surveillance through Unmanned Aerial Vehicles with specific tasking, employment of Air Force and Army helicopters, and numerous foot patrols & flag marches to restore the confidence of locals on the ground are being held. A total of 128 Army & Assam Rifles columns, unmanned aerial vehicles & other aerial surveillance assets in adequate numbers to undertake 24×7 surveillance have been pressed into action.

As Manipur slowly rises to the peaceful & tranquil atmosphere amongst all communities hitherto fore, inimical elements may once again attempt to spread malicious unverified content. Indian Army & Assam Rifles remain committed to restoring complete normalcy at the earliest & would request all to disregard any malicious attempt to disturb harmony in the region through manipulated interpretation/ misrepresentation of facts, a PR added.