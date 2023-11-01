Manipur: Fresh violence erupts, authorities forced to roll bach curfew relaxations

HT Digital,

Imphal, Nov 1: In light of recent violence in Manipur, the Imphal administration has revoked curfew relaxations effective immediately on Wednesday. The administration had previously lifted the curfew on October 31, allowing movement from 5 am to 10 pm.

However, due to the escalating law and order situation, the decision has been reversed. This change was prompted by reports of intense firing between an armed Meitei mob and the Manipur Rifles. The East District Magistrate of Imphal has imposed movement restrictions, exempting only essential services such as health, PHED, municipal staff, power, petrol pumps, court operations, flight passengers’ movement, and media personnel.

The order read, “Due to the developing law and order situation in the district (curfew) relaxation orders cancelled with immediate effect. However, movement of persons belonging to essential services such as Health, PHED, Municipal Officials/Staff, Power, petrol pumps, functioning of Courts, to and fro movement of flight passengers and Media personnel shall be exempted from the imposition of curfew.”

Reports have emerged indicating that a crowd attempted to surround a Manipur Police office complex, demanding weapons from the officers present. The police responded by firing warning shots into the air to scatter the gathering, sensing a potential threat. This incident comes amidst escalating tensions in Manipur, after the recent murder of a police official by tribal militants on Tuesday morning.